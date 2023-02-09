Jennifer Lopez asks people to help victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday made an appeal to her millions of fans and followers to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Taking to Instagram, the diva wrote, "To my JLovers and everyone in Turkey and Syria, I'm am sending you all my love and strength. This is the most powerful earthquake to hit the region in almost 100 years."
She added, "Please help children and families get the resources they need during these difficult times.'
Hundreds of people died and thousands others injured when a powerful earthquake hit parts of Turkey, Syria and other countries on Monday.
Over 6,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey alone, injuring over 20,000 people.
Australian campaigners who want the country to become a republic are exploiting Prince Harry's claims: report
Kendall Jenner flaunts her killing curves as she shares new photos
Minji from rookie girl group New Jeans is being praised for her response to a rude fan
Prince Harry touches upon facing Taliban in Afghanistan
King Charles, Camilla were all smiles as they shook hands and chatted to well-wishers on a walkabout of “Bangla Town"
Pamela Anderson played the role of lifeguard Casey Jane Parker on Baywatch