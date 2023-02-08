Hotel accommodations without CNIC banned in Peshawar

A general view of Qissa Khwani Bazaar. — APP/file

The district administration of Peshawar Tuesday banned accommodations in guest houses and hotels without the bookers providing their CNIC and other documents.

The city administration said that the ban came as part of security measures being taken up after a blast in the Peshawar Police Lines that killed at least 100 on January 30.

According to the district administration, a high alert has been issued for parking areas, ​highly populated locations, and business hubs of the city.

They added that special instructions have been disseminated for improved monitoring of automobiles and motorcycles while temporary check posts have also been established.

The majority of the worshippers martyred in the suicide blast on January 30 was police personnel. The alleged suicide bomber entered the mosque wearing a police uniform, Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had said.

Section 144 imposed

Given the alarming law and order situation, the city administration imposed section 144 in the city for 10 days on Saturday.

According to Peshawar’s deputy commissioner, the ban was imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Apex Committee Session

Taking notice of the terror attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the apex committee on Friday to devise a joint strategy to root out the menace.

The apex committee meeting agreed that the centre and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter terrorism and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

The meeting also agreed to abolish all the sources assisting the terrorists in the country and directed effective screening, a statement from the PM's Office said.

On the other hand, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that the nation would work together for rooting out the menace of terrorism after the deadly Peshawar blast.