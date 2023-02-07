IGP visits police lines to inspect security

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari visited Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines where he inspected the security measures adopted for different police units in the wake of the recent bombing.

Capital City Police officer Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz, SSP Coordination Zahoor Afridi, SSP Operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab and other officers accompanied him. During the visit, the IGP had to pass through various security phases and walk-through gates.

The entry clearance of the IGP was given after the scanning of IGP’s vehicle. The CCPO while briefing the IGP about the entry to Police Lines talked of the coordinated and centralised security of the Police Lines.

The IGP was that police personnel and general public have to pass through different security steps and phases. The IGP was informed about the layered security i-e installations of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for visitors, body search and intelligent deployment of personnel for security.