Peshawar-Karachi cargo train service to resume soon

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways intends to restore freight train service from Peshawar to Karachi to facilitate trade and businesses, said a senior official on Tuesday.
“I ask Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry [SCCI] to share details of the potential sectors to resume the cargo train service from Peshawar on a fast-track basis”, said Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Muhammad Nasir Khalily while talking to SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting here at the Chamber’s House.
SCCI Vice-President Ejaz Khan Afridi, Railways Transportation and Commercial Officer Anwar Sadat Marwat, Mechanical Engineer Javed Shah, Assistant Electrical Engineer Jamilur Rahman were present during the meeting. Muhammad Ishaq said Railways is the most useful and fast means of transportation across the world.
“Trade, export and import consignments are easily and promptly carried out through railways,” he elaborated. Nasir Khalily said Railways admitted that Peshawar and KP in general is lagging behind in freight as compared to other cities of the country. He said it was essential to restore cargo train operation from Peshawar, adding KP potential sectors would be focused under the cargo train restoration plan. The official assured that KP business community’s allied-issues would be taken up with the relevant departments to have them resolved.
