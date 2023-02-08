12 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) raid in an area. — AFP/File

At least 12 terrorists were killed Tuesday night during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Lakki Marwat, the police stated.

In a statement, police said the terrorists belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had killed six policemen in an attack in December 2022.

They added that the armed men were headed to Tank to carry out an attack.

According to the police, arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' possession. The process of identifying the terrorists is underway, police officials stated.

Moreover, all the policemen taking part in the operation remained unhurt in the armed encounter with the terrorists.

Two gunned down in Noth Waziristan

In a similar operation on Friday, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an exchange fire in the general area Esham of North Waziristan District, the ISPR said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. “The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR.

Last week, in the same district, a terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, according to ISPR. When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the armed assailants, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing added.