LAKKI MARWAT: A man along with an accomplice killed his father and injured his companion over a land dispute in Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat, police officials said on Friday. The police officials said that the accused Tahir and his unknown accomplice escaped after killing Pir Muhammad.

They said that Waheedullah, a companion of the deceased, was injured in the attack. The injured Waheedullah told police that he and Pir Muhammad were on the way to the village after attending a hearing in a local court when Tahir, son of Pir Muhammad along with an accomplice, attacked them.