Parvez Elahi vows to move court following Gujrat home siege

Screengrab of former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

A day after the police laid siege to the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Parvez Elahi in Gujrat, the former CM decided to move the court against what he called the “unconstitutional and illegal” actions of the provincial caretaker government.



The development came following a meeting between Elahi and his legal team — comprising Mohsin Murtaza, Khabib Zaman and Muhammad Waseem among others.

The meeting discussed several "illegal steps" taken by the caretaker government, along with matters related to the detention of political opponents and the stopping of development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Elahi condemned the arrest of his former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who was taken into custody from Matiari district in Sindh

Elahi accused the caretaker government of violating the sanctity of chadar aur char dewari [privacy], adding that the interim setup was victimising political opponents instead of focusing on elections.

“People will respond to the unconstitutional and illegal actions of the rulers with the power of the vote,” he further said, referring to the upcoming elections in Punjab.

According to the former CM, the caretaker setup is playing with the law and the Constitution and fleeing from elections. “The caretaker government should know that it has no mandate but to conduct the elections. The rulers are afraid of giving a date for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)."

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-Q leader lashed out at the prime minister and the PDM leadership.

Police return without arresting Elahi

A day earlier, the police raided the residence of Elahi in Gujrat but returned without making any arrests.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, the son of Parvez Elahi, shared a video clip of the Punjab Police raiding his father's residence in his hometown on his Twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention here that Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid, who is also a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested from Murree Motorway on Thursday — a move that drew strong criticism from the PTI.

PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry was also taken into custody in a sedition case on January 25 and was released on bail on February 1.