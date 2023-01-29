Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi. The News/File

LAHORE: A district and sessions court on Saturday granted interim bail to Tahreem Elahi, the wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi, in a money laundering case, local media reported.

The sessions court heard the interim bail petition of the PMLQ leader’s brother Rasakh Elahi and Moonis’s wife Tahreem Elahi.

The court accepted the interim bail petition against the surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Moreover, the sessions court also barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting them till February 14 and ordered them to submit an investigation report.

Earlier on October 4, the Lahore High Court dismissed a Rs24 billion money laundering case against the PMLQ MNA Moonis Elahi.

The court dismissed the case even though the state prosecutor said that transactions took place in the accounts of the accused, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, which aided the firm of Moonis Elahi. Also, all the proof related to Moonis’s involvement was available, including the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC), to transfer shares of the company.

Amjad Parvez, the lawyer of the PMLQ leader, contended that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already closed the inquiry after investigating the matter, adding that the anti-graft watchdog in its investigation had concluded that since FIA has conducted a detailed inquiry of all companies and no evidence was found, no damage was done to the national exchequer.