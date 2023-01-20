Shujaat removes Moonis as parliamentary group leader in NA

From left to right: PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi speak to reporters in this file photo. — Courtesy Parvez Elahi Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain-led Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) has removed Moonis Elahi as the Parliamentary Group Leader in the National Assembly (NA).

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema has become the Group Leader of PML-Q in the NA since majority of the members have reposed confidence in him.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Salik Hussain, while talking to The News from Lahore Thursday evening, brushed aside the impression that Moonis Elahi could dictate the party on siding with anyone in the House. He said the PML-Q members will have to act upon the directions of party chief Shujaat Hussain.

Tariq Bashir Cheema will be responsible for executing the directions issued by Shujaat Hussain.

The federal minister maintained that the PML-Q has been playing a sensible role in the parliament. He expressed the hope that the incumbent government would overcome the difficulties being faced by the country and incidentally which are product of the previous government.

Salik Hussain isn’t hopeful about developing a consensus for the caretaker Punjab chief minister and said that ultimately the Election of Pakistan (ECP) will have to decide about it. The authority has been bestowed to the commission by the Constitution and it couldn’t be disputed on any count, the PML-Q leader said.

Responding a query, Salik Hussain said that Ms Farah Khan, MNA, is a respected woman and an integral part of the PML-Q. She has full confidence in the leadership of Shujaat Hussain.

Salik didn’t offer any comment about the reported leaked audio call where Wajahat Hussain hinted at her elimination to establish the majority support for Moonis Elahi in the National Assembly.