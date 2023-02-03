FIA lodges case against ex-PA secretary

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-money-laundering circle has registered a case against former Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and eight others for allegedly taking bribe to award high-ranking posts in Punjab.

It was mentioned in the case that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rana Iqbal and others had been bribing Bhatti for several years. Several other officers worked for Bhatti and duped the national exchequer. It was mentioned in the case that PTI leader Moonis Elahi and former minister Afzal Sahi accompanied Bhatti while receiving bribe. According to FIA sources, the accused will be proceeded against under the money-laundering act and investigations have been launched. Money trail has been attached to the case.