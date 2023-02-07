'Stranger Things' fans react as Finn Wolfhard gears up for directorial debut

Stranger Things alum Finn Wolfhard is gearing up for major movie debut. The actor who played Mike in the hit Netflix series will be joining Hell of a Summer as an actor as well as co-director.

A first look image has been revealed for the upcoming horror-comedy film featuring Wolfhard, 20, and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote the film.

Soon after the first-look image was released by Variety, fans of the young actor flocked to Twitter to express their emotions about the Stranger Things actor’s directrial debut at a very young age.

In a recent interview with Collider, Wolfhard said that the film would be a horror-comedy type feature set at a camp.

"It's a comedy slasher film that's set at a summer camp. It takes place at counselors' weekend before the campers get there. All the counselors are getting the camp ready and people start getting murdered"the actor said.

"It's this kind of ensemble camp comedy with blood in it. I co-wrote and co-directed it with Billy Bryk. We're in the middle of editing it now. Hopefully, someone wants to put it out. That'd be awesome" he added.