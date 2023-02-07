Royal family’s reaction to Prince Harry’s memoir attracts massive praise

King Charles and other members of the royal family are being lauded by fans and experts for their befitting response to Prince Harry's allegations in 'Spare'.

The royals are throwing themselves into lots of walkabouts and meetings and paying all their attention to continue their duties instead of indulging into any new rift with the Sussex, and their response is more telling as it's winning praise.

Britain's new monarch and the Prince and Princess of Wales kicked things off two days after the release of Harry's memoir.

In Scotland, King Charles appeared laughing heartily with members of the public while at a local community space aiming to combat rural loneliness. The same day, William and Kate appeared at ease as they called in at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the mental health charity Open Door in Merseyside, northern England.

There were no signs of apparent sadness over their disgruntled relative in California and questions shouted toward the couple asking if they had been “hurt by the comments in Harry’s book” went unanswered.

In the days since, senior royals have conducted engagements at schools, youth charities and other royal patronages.

The British royals know “the power of our platform,” as Harry so succinctly put it in his memoir. They know that they need to be seen, that personally greeting the public at events they care about resonates long after they leave and that throwing the royal spotlight on local enterprises can amplify an organization’s message and needs like nothing else.

Royal family's strategy of shunning Harry and Meghan's claims seems to be successful as it's giving no more hype to the Sussexes' claims.