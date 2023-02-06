James Norton seen filming at Bob Marley's Chelsea home for biopic: Check out him and Kingsley Ben-Adir in the look

James Norton was spotted bright-faced on the set of the new Bob Marley biopic.

On Monday morning, James Norton was snapped filming in Chelsea street London, where jazz icon Bob Marley's home is situated.

As per Daily Mail, the British actor appeared in high spirits as he chatted away with his fellow cast members.

Norton, 37, was dressed in a warm brown suede jacket and a blue button-up shirt for his role, the following morning of starring as a psychotic murderer in Happy Valley finale.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is starring as the lead Bob Marley, was also spotted in a khaki green ribbed jumper and matching green beanie hat.



Norton and Ben-Adir were joined by fellow actor, Eddie Redmayne's parents Richard and Patricia, who indulged cast members in a friendly conversation before filming scenes for the Paramount film.

According to The Sun Norton is playing the Island Records boss Chris Blackwell, who helped make Bob a huge star.



