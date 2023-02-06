Prince Harry wanted marriage 'so badly' as Prince William tied the knot

Prince Harry developed the urge to get married as Prince William said 'I do' to Kate Middleton.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he always believed he would be the first to marry in the family.

He pens: “Willy focused on wedding preparations, I wished him well and turned sharply inward. I thought long and hard about my singlehood.”

He adds: “I’d always assumed I’d be the first to be married, because I’d wanted it so badly. I’d always assumed that I’d be a young husband, a young father, because I’d resolved not to become my father.”

Prince William tied the knot in Westminster Abbey with Kate Middleton in 2011. Prince Harry accompanied brother to the nuptials.