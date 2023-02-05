Paris Hilton exudes glamour with husband Carter Reum in first red carpet appearance since birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum made their red carpet debut, at the pre-Grammy's party, after son's birth via surrogacy.

On Saturday, February 4, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum dazzled as they walked the red carpet at Clive Davis' annual pre-GRAMMY gala.

According to Daily Mail, the socialite exuded glamour in a black sequined gown with a neckline that fell off of her shoulders.

Paris, 41, finished off her look in a diamond choker, and a Jimmy Choo clutch, with a glowy nude makeup and blonde hair pulled up in a bun.

Meanwhile the 42 year old entrepreneur donned a blue velvet tux with black lapels, and completed the look with a black bow tie.

Paris announced the birth of their son on Instagram, "You are already loved beyond words."

The couple tied the knot in November 2022 in an opulent three-day event.

Check out the couple's photos from the night:



