Eminem’s little brother Nate Mathers says rapper was the ‘best role model’

Eminem’s little brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, sat down for a rare interview with niece Hailie Jade Mathers for her podcast Just a Little Shady.

In the podcast, Hailie introduced Nate as her ‘bruncle’ since they “kind of grew up together,” because he lived with them for a while when Hailie was young, and that he was much closer in age to her than her dad.

The two went down memory lane as they discussed growing up together. During the conversation, the two talked about how the fame of Slim Shady’s success affected them differently.

“You were like 12 when [Eminem got famous], so I was what, 2? See, that is probably why our experience was a lot different, because I remember some things from before, but I didn’t totally understand what was going on and you were definitely old enough to understand what was going on,” said Haile.

To that Nate, recalled that he got a “reality check” when he saw Eminem all over the TV, and during his shows when fans going “crazy” and the autographs.

However, one thing that they both agreed on was how good the rapper, 50, was when it came to his dad duties.

Talking about becoming a father himself, he shared that he turned his life around for his three kids. Hailie agreed and drew a comparison to her own father.

Hailie said that Eminem had her when he was young and “a lot of people were concerned that he wasn’t going to be a good dad or something.”

Nate interjected, “Oh, yeah, I mean going off the lyrics and everything – I could see that… He was the best role model I could have had to help me be the dad that I am today.”

Nate is Eminem’s maternal half-brother and about 14 years younger than the Grammy winner.