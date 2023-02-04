Brooklyn Beckham enjoys Japanese dinner with wife Nicola Peltz in L.A

Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed the deal dinner by renowned chef Hisato Hamada with wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles on Friday.
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son was spotted on the luxury dinner outing. He was clicked while taking a bite of the Japanese meat, with the actress, 27, awaiting his reaction.
The aspiring chef, 23, looked satisfied with the food as the restaurant owner Hisato shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram.
The chef also thanked the pair for joining him. The expert, known as Wagyumafia, is currently on a US tour with celebrities flocking to dine on his creations.
Brooklyn, who recently came under fire for using shop-bought broth to make Scouse soup, was seen grinning widely as he chatted with Hisato at his table.
The couple then posed for a photo with the expert Wagyu cook, who penned: 'Thank you my friends,' across the snap.
Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations' is an original four-part series of Disney+ Hotstar
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' accent was a source of many internet jokes
Claire Foy explains how she started seeking therapy for her mental health
Netflix claimed password-sharing crackdown measures on the site's Help Page were by mistake
Prince Willian and Kate Middleton are one of the most popular royal couples
Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to screen as a desperate father in Netflix series 'Eric'