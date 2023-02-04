Claire Foy gets candid about struggling with mental health in her 20s

Claire Foy has recently reflected on her struggle with mental health in her 20s while being cast in big acting projects early in her career.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Foy revealed that she could not handle early success in her career, and it took a toll on her mental health.

“I wasn’t sleeping, wasn’t really eating a lot. When I was at the National Theatre, I wasn’t really enjoying my life,” recalled the 38-year-old.

Foy continued, “All the fundamental things I thought about myself weren’t very positive, and success was at odds with what I believed about myself.”

After her mental breakdown, The Crown’s star sister pushed her to look out for a therapist to deal with her emotional health.

Foy shared, ““He helped me get through it. But it was very overwhelming.”

“I felt like I was 1,000 years old,” remarked the actress.

The Wolf Hall star mentioned that she “felt like life was serious” and her career was not something “she could take for granted”.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’ve been given this opportunity. I can’t ruin it,” stated the actress.

She added, “I’m really relieved that I’m not doing that now. It was exhausting.”