Beyoncé 'Break My Soul' helped Trevor Noah to live his best life after 'The Daily Show'

File footage

Trevor Noah shared this year’s Grammy Awards hosting will be different for him following his departure from The Daily Show in Dec. 2022.

Noah, who will return to hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, will mark his third consecutive year as host of Music's Biggest Night.

Ahead of the ceremony, the comedian, 38, shared that has experienced a major change in his life since last year’s Grammys ceremony and credited Beyoncé for inspiring him to move on.

Noah shared that Beyoncé’s hit track Break My Soul from her Renaissance album, which is nominated for Album of the Year, coincidentally became the “soundtrack of his life.”

The Grammy-nominated lead single lyrics are about quitting things that no longer serve you like “release ya job” and “release the stress.”

“I truly, truly am [living my best life],” Noah told People Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein. “I truly, truly am.”

“It’s been really fun,” he said of life after the show. “I was doing standup all the years that I’ve been at ‘The Daily Show’, but now it’s different in that I have a little more time to soak in the cities that I’m visiting. I have a little more time to be present and explore. It’s not in and out anymore.”

Noah shared that he will get to enjoy the Grammys a bit more. “It used to be that I would’ve to rush in, really cram everything in, do the Grammys, and then leave immediately,” he explained.

“And now I get to soak it in a little bit more. I get to enjoy the experience both before and afterward without thinking about a show that I have to create.”