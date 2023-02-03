BTS' J-Hope shares 'inside story' of his 2022 Lollapalooza performance

J-Hope, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, has shared the behind story of his 2022 Lollapalooza performance as a headliner, Korea Herald reported.
In a ‘self’ interview for Disney+, the 28-year-old singer said that “The Lollapalooza stage which was a big challenge will be left as history for J-Hope.”
"I did put effort into everything from lightning, stage preparation, to the sound system. But I put the most effort into showing the most of what J-Hope had prepared and practiced for the stage,” J-Hope explained.
BTS star added: “In the past, it was my dream. Currently it is an endeavor and, in the future, it will be a challenge.”
“Endeavors can be a challenge and my dream can be a challenge so for me every moment in life is meaningful,” he continued.
J-Hope was the first artist in K-pop history to headline Lollapalooza, a music event held in Chicago’s Grand Park.
