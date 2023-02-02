Steve Martin jokingly calls Ben Stiller ‘a nepo baby’ in 2023 Super Bowl teaser: Watch

Steve Martin and Ben Stiller have fun time in their upcoming 2023 Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi Zero Sugar.



Ben begins with, “As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting.”

Steve chimed in and said, “For example, Ben is acting right now like he's not intimidated by standing next to me.”

To this, the Zoolander star quipped, “And Steve's acting like he's not lucky to be here.”

The Only Murders in the Building actor then replied, “Oh, and Ben’s acting like that whole awkward thing he does is a character and not his actual personality.”

Ben also name-called Steve as a “banjo player”, while the 77-year-old trolled Ben by calling him “a nepo baby” as he's the son of late comedian Jerry Stiller.

Interestingly, the Saturday Night Live alums will have their “standalone ads” during the 2023 Super Bowl broadcast on February 12.

Watch here:



