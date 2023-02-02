King Charles, Camilla joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward at lavish reception

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Princess Anne and Prince Edward came together for a lavish reception at Buckingham Palace to honour British East and South-East Asian communities.

Renowned people from the entertainment and fashion industry also marked their attendance at the event including model Alexa Chung, Fashion designer John Rocha, the Crowned Prince of Selangor, Malaysia and ‘Korean Englishman’ YouTubers.

The Queen Consort looked as elegant as always in a black frock, featuring green detailing, which she paired with a gorgeous gold necklace.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Camilla had a smattering of makeup with a touch of blush and carried well her platinum locks in a stylish blow-dry.

On the other hand, the new monarch rocked a royal blue suit and matching tie. He opted for a white shirt to wear under his suit.

Weighing in on the event, John Rocha – a Chinese-Irish designer born in Hong Kong, expressed delight to have talked to the King. He said he “felt proud” to be at the reception.