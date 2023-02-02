Ben Affleck ‘very supportive’ of ex-wife Jennifer Garner dating John Miller

Ben Affleck “likes” his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend John Miller and is “very supportive” of them dating.

The Argo star was recently spotted having a pleasant conversation with the CaliBurger CEO outside of the 13 Going on 30 star’s house.

Now, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck "likes and knows John and gets along well with him.”

"Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John,” the source shared.

Further dishing about the relationship between Affleck and Miller, the insider said, "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too.”

“John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too. They don’t hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together.

The insider continued, “Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

This comes after an insider told National Enquirer that Garner has said yes to Miller after he popped the question post Affleck’s approval.

"John has run the gauntlet to show he's both husband material and stepdad material,” the source said, “which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jen, but to Ben as well."

Fortunately, Affleck gave green signal to Miller after he reportedly "passed those tests with flying colours" and now he and Garner are planning the wedding.

However, it is still not certain whether or not Garner and Miller will tie the knot anytime soon.