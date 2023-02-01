'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan film beats Oscar Best Picture nominees in US

Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan trounces Oscar Best Picture nominees in 2023 at the US box-office.
According to India Today, the spy-thriller film netted $10 million in the US, beating The Banshees Of Inisherin, Tar, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking box-office collection.
On Twitter, one user pointed out the major feat by posting the box office figures of the Oscar best picture nominees along with Pathaan.
"In less than a week, PATHAAN has now cleared $10M in the US—more than the domestic totals of these Best Picture nominees: BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ($9.8M), TAR ($6M) TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ($4M) and WOMEN TALKING ($2M)."
On the success of Pathaan, King Khan said, "This is an experience that's yet to sink in. Maybe we will be more grateful to God. There were times when we had to make calls to people to make them release the film with ease and they did that. I want my films to release with love."
