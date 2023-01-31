Priscilla Presley challenging Lisa Marie’s Will is a ‘money grab’ attempt, says friend

Priscilla Presley has contested her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will that makes Riley Keough the trustee following her death, according to Us Weekly.

However, according to a friend of the late singer, who told Page Six that this is just a “money grab” attempt from Priscilla’s end.

“It’s strictly a money grab,” the source claimed. “She had no relationship with Priscilla, [her ex-husband] Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi].”

The source added that Lockwood, who had an bitter divorce from Lisa Marie, was not actually invited to his ex-wife’s memorial despite attending.

Another source added that Lockwood was not mentioned during the memorial service held on January 22, 2023, but Danny Keough was.

Priscilla, Lockwood and Garibaldi are being represented by the same publicist, Caroline Galloway, in the bid to toss the will in question.

Priscilla filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, January 27, in which she contests that a previously added 2016 amendment featured an “invalid signature,” per Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, the filing alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were initially named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favour of her children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie was said to have blown through her $100 million fortune left to her by her late father, Elvis Presley. In 2018, she sued her former business manager, Barry Siegel, for negligence and mishandling her inheritance, per Page Six.

The singer/songwriter, who died at age 54 on January 12th, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest, reportedly took out $35 million in life insurance policies — but had accrued more than $4 million in debt.