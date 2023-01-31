Prince Harry shares how bestfriend died in 'car crash' like Princess Diana

Prince Harry is opening up about the death of Princess Diana.

In his autobiography titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls how the death of his close pal, Henners, took him back to the time he lost Princess Diana.

Speaking about the funeral day, Harry writes: “Willy and I went to the funeral. A little parish church down the road from where Henners grew up.”

Speaking about his friend’s car accident, Harry adds: “I overheard whispered discussions of the crash. It was foggy, you know… They weren’t going far… T But where were they going? And at that time of night? They were at a party and the sound system was knackered! So they ran off to get another. No! They went to borrow a CD player from a friend. Short distance, you know… So they didn’t bother with seatbelts… Just like Mummy. “

He continues: “And yet, unlike Mummy, there was no way to spin this as a disappearance. This was death, no two ways about it. Also, unlike Mummy, Henners wasn’t going that fast. Because he wasn’t being chased. Twenty miles an hour, tops, everyone said. And yet the car went straight into an old tree.”