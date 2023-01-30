Kapil Sharma coming up with his debut song with Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh reacts

Mika Singh is excited to see '2 rock stars in one frame'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set for his debut song with musician Guru Randhawa.

Earlier yesterday, Guru shared the news of their collaboration by sharing the official poster of the song named Alone. The poster looked super cool.

In the poster, the duo looked extremely handsome and gave a cool vibe. Kapil could be seen dressed up in a black t-shirt with a brown fur coat and a pair of cool sunglasses. Meanwhile, Guru wore a black jacket over a black sweater. He also wore matching leather gloves in his hands and dark sunglasses.

The poster also revealed the release date of song Alone .i.e. February 9.

The Naach Meri Rani singer wrote: “We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Can’t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th feb.”

Singer Mika Singh is super excited for this epic collaboration as he wrote: “Kya baat hai the 2 rock stars in one frame.” On the other hand, Badhshah reacted with a red heart.



Previously, Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his song Moonrise. The song’s audio version was released last year therefore he released the video version of the song this month. Moreover, he is all set to make his acting debut with film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Zwigato is slated to release in theatres on March 17, reports HindustanTimes.