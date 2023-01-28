Jennifer Coolidge reveals 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' was of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents

Jennifer Coolidge appeared to have a jolly good time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents.

Jennifer Coolidge recently sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio to promote her recent movie, Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Jennifer Lopez and Steve Coulter.

As per People, Coolidge, 61, was asked by host Marks about the "craziest wedding" she has ever attended. To which she replied, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish."

"It was the most fun I've ever had at a wedding. I've gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that ... it was just the most unique, natural wedding," she continued.

The actress then revealed the names, "This is the cool part of the story — it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married, their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas."

Her co-star Steve Coulter, who was sitting beside, asked her, "You know Patrick and Maggie? We have to talk."

Patrick O'Connell and Maggie Baird tied the knot in 1995. They later welcomed O'Connell on July 30, 1997, and Eilish on Dec. 18, 2001, cited from People.

Coolidge added of their ceremony, "I'll never forget that wedding. A family of deer showed up while they were doing the nuptials [and] stood in the background. It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to."

Billie's mom, Maggie Baird posted the conversation on her own Instagram page, and told Coolidge in the caption, "Awww thank you Jennifercoolidge you have always been so wonderful and a huge hearted talent!"

