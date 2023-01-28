Netflix's 'Stranger Things' clinches top spot on ranking charts

Netflix's top show, Stranger Things, was watched a massive 52 billion minutes and became the most streamed TV show.

According to Variety, the sci-fi show reached the top of Nielsen's year-end streaming rankings in the US.

The supernatural drama has the most streaming since the pandemic, which flooded audiences to tune to NBC's The Office for 57.1 billion minutes, per Neilson.

The crime thriller Ozark clinched the second spot on the streaming originals chart and reached the fourth spot on the overall streaming list with 31.3 billion minutes viewed.

Meanwhile, Wednesday danced its way to climb to number three on the originals list and 12th overall with 18.6 billion minutes viewed.

Though, Netflix underwent subscribers loss last year, but the streamer still managed to lead the Nielsen US rankings.