Prince Harry and ‘belligerent old woman’ Meghan Markle need to stop

File Footage

Prince Harry has been urged to stop complaining on “trees” and send his feeling across the pond.



This claim has been made by consultant Kristi S. Hamrick, in his most recent chat with Express UK.

He began by bashing Meghan Markle and the Duke, and demanded an apology on behalf of the British monarchy.

Hamrick believes, “Prince Harry and the harridan aka Meghan Markle, should apologize to the world, the British people, and perhaps some of their own family members for making a family squabble a moneymaker and dragging us through their millionaires’ woes.”

In a piece for Fox News Digital, the consultant issued similar sentiments and claimed, “Such as Proverbs 17:9, ‘Whoever would foster love covers over an offence, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends’.”

“Making a documentary about your family and writing books about them don’t constitute an olive branch, unless by that you mean many trees died to send your feelings worldwide.”