Brooklyn Beckham blasted for being ‘out of touch’ as he uses lavish ingredients for tagliatelle

Brooklyn Beckham continuously get trolled over his chef skills by social media users.
The eldest son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham was bashed yet again for being “out of touch” as he uses expensive ingredients for a tagliatelle.
Flaunting his latest creation, the aspiring chef dropped a video on his Instagram account making a creamy truffle tagliatelle
“In my kitchen no such thing as too much truffle,” Brooklyn captioned the post.
However, fans were quick to bash him for using luxury ingredient truffle during a cost-of-living crisis as they crowded the comment section slamming him.
“I wish I could afford the idea of ‘no such thing as too much truffle,’” one fan quipped while another user reminded him of the tough times, “We're in a Cost of living crisis Brooklyn.”
“He needs to get with his audience,” another comment read. “Most people can't afford truffles. I have worked as a chef, very basic what he is doing.”
“Love to see him work in a restaurant kitchen and see how he would manage,” it added.
“These people live in a different world most people can barely afford to eat at the moment and this kid is waffling on about truffle,” one user penned.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes first sparked dating rumours on November 30, 2022, after photos of the duo surfaced in a...
Eddie Murphy breaks down intentions to return to acting with a comedy centered comeback
'King Charles will pretend Meghan and Harry don't exist'
Sales of Prince Harry's book likely to go up after French model praises 'Spare'
King Charles not removing Harry and Meghan's titles as he doesn't want to provoke them: Expert
King Charles kicking Andrew out of Buckingham Palace over new memoir?.