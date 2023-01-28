Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not return to ABC News amid affair scandal

It’s decided. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning to ABC News, reported Variety.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement released Friday evening, January 27th, 2023.

“We recognise their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The spokesperson also added that a “decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later.”

The news come after the source previously told People that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were unlikely to return to their current roles with the network after they were taken off air on December 5, 2022, following their affair scandal.

“There are no negotiations about their future,” the source said. “ABC is completing their investigation.”

The source continued, “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

The co-hosts first sparked dating rumours on November 30, 2022, after photos of the duo surfaced in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cosying up at a bar in New York City. Holmes and Robach were married to different people. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts.