Prince Harry found Lisa Marie Presley’s childhood home ‘tiny and dark’

file footage

Just days before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, Prince Harry trashed her childhood home, Graceland, in his bombshell memoir Spare.



In his incendiary book, released on January 10, two days before Lisa’s death on January 12, the Duke of Sussex shared how he truly felt about the property, where Lisa spent her childhood with dad Elvis Presley, after he first visited it in 2014 with brother Prince William.

Recalling his visit to Graceland, which is toured by more than 650,000 people a year, Prince Harry wrote: “I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.'”

“People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett,” Prince Harry further shared; a badger sett for him refers to a lower ground floor flat at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Sussex then described the house as ‘dark and claustrophobic’, and recalled questioning, “The King lived here, you say? Really?”

Needless to say, Prince Harry’s comments about Graceland caught on following the death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54.