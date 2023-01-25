Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex lashes out at Georgina Rodriguez over cosmetic surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former girlfriend Nereida Gallardo has recently lashed out at footballer present partner Georgina Rodriguez for transforming into Kim Kardashian.



Earlier in January, Gallardo, who runs a small business of beauty treatments, took to Instagram and posted an old photo of Rodriguez and a new selfie as she threw a shade on for going under the knife to look a lot like Kardashian.

Gallardo added red arrows pointing to the Rodriguez’s nose and mouth and wrote, “Today we're going to talk about Rhinoplasty or Rhinomodelation.”

The difference between two is that one involved “surgery” (rhinoplasty) and other “non-invasive techniques” (Rhinomodelation) to “get the nose you have always dreamed of”.

In the end, she added, “Which procedure would you prefer?”

Lately, Gallardo took a dig at Rodriguez when she shared two more photos of her. In the caption, she penned, “Georgina Rodriguez is increasingly similar to Kim Kardashian, what do you think?!”



For the unversed, Gallardo dated Ronaldo for eight months and after break-up, he went on to date Irina Shayk. The professional footballer met Rodriguez in 2017.

