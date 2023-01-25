Former British commander shares his thoughts on Prince Harry’s 'nonsense'

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare', which has been sold like hot cakes for having some controversial claims in it, received massive backlash from some professionals, historians and experts.



Richard Kemp - former British commander - says it’s "heartening" to see the backlash against Prince Harry’s "nonsense".

In his highly-anticipated and controversial autobiography, Spare, released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the alleged aviation incident.

Prince Harry’s former army instructor has also blasted his wild army “suicide attempt” training claims as “complete fantasy”.

But these "dramatic" allegations have been slammed as false by the man who sat beside him at the time, ex-Sergeant Major Michael Booley, who insists every detail of training flights is discussed beforehand.