Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter pregnant with second child

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to welcome their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie and Brooksbank are already parents to a son named August, who will turn 2 in February.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the King Charles III's niece, 32, has shared a picture of her son August kissing her pregnancy bump. The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Eugenie tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021.



Sarah Ferguson is thrilled to become a grandmother again as she responded to an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy with the words "Granny heaven" and a heart emoji.