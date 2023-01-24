Kylie Jenner develops 'unbreakable' bond with Kendall after Travis Scott split

Kylie Jenner has developed a stronger bond with sister Kendall Jenner after split with Travis Scott as she has been leaning on her to seek comfort.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Kylie Cosmetics owner admires how well her sister handled her breakup from Devin Booker.

“Kendall and Kylie’s sisterly bond has gotten stronger in the past couple of months because of the difficult breakups they both had gone through,” the source said.

“They were, and still are, each other’s rocks and, at times, shoulders to cry on,” the insider added of the sisters.

“Kylie saw how strong Kendall was throughout the whole ordeal and she really needed some of that strength for herself,” the source revealed.

“She leaned on Kendall a lot and Kendall was there for her every step of the way Kylie is so grateful and their sisterly bond is, literally, unbreakable right now.”

Kylie and Travis, who dated each other on and off since 2017, broke up after spending winter holidays separately last year.