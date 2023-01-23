Kylie Jenner slays in blue tulle gown at Paris Fashion Week after posting son Aire’s photo

Kylie Jenner, 25, appeared at Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2023. She looked absolutly stunning in Maison Margiela ensemble.

The Kardashian’s alum paired the fabulous blue tulle jacket style gown having satin details on it with a lavender colored bag and white pumps that too were made with tulle material.

Kylie tied her raven hued hair back in a simple ponytail and opted for a neutral, glowy makeup look to allow her ensemble to get the spotlight.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to Instagram on Monday and dropped the stunning clicks from the event .

“gorgeous show@Maison Margiela love you guysssss” the 25-year-old influencer captioned the carousel of photos.

The images are the first of the Kylie Baby CEO since she finally disclosed the name of her 11-month-old son Aire and revealed the first photos of him.

On Sunday, she turned to Instagram to share the updates about her second child that she shares with rapper and now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

She simply wrote "AIRE" with a white heart emoji, sharing a mirror selfie of 4-year-old Stormi‘s little brother.

Shortly after she announced the name of her son, fans were confused if the name Aire was pronounced “Air” or “Air-ey.”

In a response to Instagram fan account @kyliesnapchat, who asked in a caption: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” the entrepenur simply responded “AIR.”

Previously, when the baby was born on February 2, 2022 the former couple named their son Wolf Jacques Webster but they later decided to change it.

The original name, she revealed, was suggested by her sister Khloe Kardashian while Jacques Webster is Travis’ birth name.