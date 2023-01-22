Jonathan Majors SHOCKING bulking up diet for 'Magazine Dreams': Check out

Jonathan Majors opened up on his beastly transformation for his upcoming film Magazine Dreams.



During an interview with Variety, the Marvel star revealed his over-the-top diet for the role, "I'm 6 feet tall. I'm 202 pounds," adding, "In order to sustain that and to grow that you have to eat as much protein that you weigh.

I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included the pre-work and the post-work of Creed III."

"The normal bodybuilder works out two times a day," Majors continued. "I'm playing Killian Maddox… Playing him, you don't *** around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap.

Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That's just for me. I like it."

In a separate interview with Deadline, the Creed star also admitted that the diet and exercise regimen wasn't exactly easy for him: "The bodybuilding, changing the body, it's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."

Magazine Dreams follows a bodybuilder story whose fascination for stardom turns ugly as his obsession with workouts threatens to damage his body.

The movie premiered on Sundance Film Festival at January 20, 2023.

