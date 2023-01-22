Prince Andrew lawyers considering legal options to overturn Virginia Giuffre settlement

Prince Andrew has reportedly consulted US lawyers in a bid to overturn multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre.



According to Daily Mail, Prince Andrew has consulted lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk to get Virginia to retract her allegations and hopes for even an apology.

The Sun, quoting a source, reported, “I can tell you with confidence that the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options”.

The report further claims retraction or an apology from Virginia Giuffre may clear the way for Andrew’s return to royal duties.

The sources told Daily Mail that King Charles will not oppose any legal action Andrew might take to clear his name.

“This isn't about the money. He wants a route back to some sort of normality after a deeply trying period,” the Daily Mail reported citing the insider.

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia settled a sexual assault lawsuit in February 2022.