Victoria Beckham ‘earned’ whopping profit from ‘Spice Girls reunion tour without singing

Victoria Beckham earned nearly £2million in three years from the Spice Girls reunion tour – without appearing in any concert.

The fashion designer’s firm Moody Productions earned a whopping amount of £703,000 in 2021 and £403,000 in 2020.

According to company accounts filed last week, the firm paid £140,637 in Corporation Tax for 2021 from income, resulting in the firm making £703,000 from the Spicy back catalogue.

The Spice Girls have successfully sold more than 100 million records since 1994, becoming the best-selling girl group in the U.K. of all time.

Victoria, who is currently in France – attending the glamorous Paris Fashion Week, missed the Spice World Tour in Dublin, in May 2019, due to commitments to her fashion business.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s luxury fashion and beauty business has landed in £66.3million debt, despite a year of "double-digit sales growth."

The Mirror reported that latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.