Storm Reid shares her experience working with Nia Long

Storm Reid discussed working with veteran actor Nia Long on her just-released film Missing and said she had a wonderful time doing so, according to People.



Storm shared that she grew up watching her Missing costar Nia and had always been a fan of her. She further added that the veteran actor made her feel supported and loved on the sets of their recent movie.

Storm said, "I knew of her because I grew up watching her. [I] have been a fan for a really long time. But working with her was amazing. She made me feel so supported and loved on set, and we were able to grow a bond and a rapport before getting on set and before Will and Nick called action."

She further added, "I'm just glad to have her in my corner, she's the sweetest and, you know, the most beautiful. She's an icon, [a] legend. It's just really cool to work with really cool people."

Storm Reid and Nia Long-starrer Missing is in theatres now.