Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley with a heart breaking post

Riley Keough remembered her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, a week after her demise, with a heartwarming post on social media.

On Friday, January 20, actress Riley Keough shared a black and white throwback picture of herself and her mom, who died on January 12 due to heart failure, on Instagram.

As per People, Riley preferred a simple caption for the overwhelmingly emotional picture, a red heart emoji.

The image features a young mother, Lisa Marie, fondly looking down at her little girl Riley, who is holding a bouquet of flowers.

Riley was born from parents Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Rock & Roll legend Elvis Presley, and Danny Keough.







