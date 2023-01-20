Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley with a heart breaking post

Riley Keough remembered her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, a week after her demise, with a heartwarming post on social media.
On Friday, January 20, actress Riley Keough shared a black and white throwback picture of herself and her mom, who died on January 12 due to heart failure, on Instagram.
As per People, Riley preferred a simple caption for the overwhelmingly emotional picture, a red heart emoji.
The image features a young mother, Lisa Marie, fondly looking down at her little girl Riley, who is holding a bouquet of flowers.
Riley was born from parents Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Rock & Roll legend Elvis Presley, and Danny Keough.
Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’
Piers Morgan said it was Alec Baldwin who 'fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body'
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late pal Jamal Edwards in new song
Also Thursday, "Star Wars" alumnus Daisy Ridley unveiled "Sometimes I Think About Dying"
Emily Ratajkowski delivered an inspiring commencement speech for the graduating class of 2023 at Hunter College