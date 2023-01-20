Emma Roberts and Cody John share a sweet PDA-filled afternoon in New York

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John went public with their romance as they were spotted getting handsy during an afternoon stroll in New York City.
On Wednesday, January 18, Emma Roberts and Cody John were spotted out and about in New York City.
According to People, the couple was all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand and leaned in for a kiss.
Roberts and John served some winter fashion vibes as the actress opted for an emerald-green peacoat look, paired with black boots.
Meanwhile, John donned a black hoodie, tie-dye blue sweatpants and a neutral chestnut-brown coat. Both kept their sunglasses on to shield them from the winter sunshine.
Madonna's 40th anniversary tour will kick off on July 15 with stops across North America and Europe
Netflix impressing salary for the post clouded by hundreds of job cuts amid subscribers dip
'Shotgun Wedding:' Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge in the Prime Video film
Prince Harry has dominated headlines this year and a gifting company is capitalizing by releasing Valentine's cards
BTS Jimin and BigBang's Taeyang shared live version of their recently released track 'Vibe'
Chelsea Handler shares odd dating app stories with Drew Barrymore on the show