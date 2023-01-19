Britney Spears pokes fun at herself over viral restaurant video

Britney Spears poked fun at herself over the viral TMZ video featuring her having an alleged meltdown at a restaurant while having dinner with Sam Asghari.

The popstar and her husband took to his Instagram story to drop a reel of themselves poking fun at the headline-making incident.

“All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta," the Hold Me Closer hitmaker said in the reel with cat filter.

"What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?" she added while asking Asghari, "Wouldn’t that be hot?”

To this, the aspiring actor entered the frame and quipped, “Like a cat.”

For the unversed, several outlets reported that the Toxic singer was having dinner at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, when fans recognized her and started taping her.

To this, the popstar got upset and covered her face with a menu and as per eyewitnesses, she started acting manic and began speaking gibberish.

In a reaction, Asghari got “visibly upset, abruptly stood up and stormed out the door,” a report published by TMZ claimed.

However, debunking the reports, Asghari said that Spears was just upset at the diner taking her photographs and did not have a meltdown.