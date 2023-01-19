Prince Harry slammed as 'big mouth loser'

Prince Harry, whose recent claims have sparked security fears for his own family and the people of the UK, has been slammed as a 'big mouth loser' for likening the people that he killed in Afghanistan 'chess pieces' taken off the board.



King Charles' younger son is also being dragged into row over British-Iranian's execution after the Duke's 'ill-judged' claims about killing of 25 Taliban in Afghanistan.



The Iranian government has used the Duke of Sussex's confession of killing people to take aim at Britain amid the escalating row over the execution of Alireza Akbari.

Iran has claimed the the UK is 'in no position to preach' after killing of the British-Iranian dual national.

The official Twitter account of the Iran Foreign Ministry accused the Duke of Sussex of showing no remorse over the killings of 'innocent' lives and accused Britain of allowing this 'war crime'.