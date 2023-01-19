Pamela Anderson says 'Only Time' she was 'Ever Truly in Love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson revealed in her bomb-dropping memoir, Love, Pamela, that her relationship with rock musician Tommy Lee was the only time she was in love.

In one of the chapters in the book Pamela, a love story, which is also going to be released as a Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson explored her relationship with Tommy Lee.

In an exclusive excerpt from People's weekly issue, Pamela wrote, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."



The ex-couple, who tied the knot in 1995 on the beach in Cancun, was chased by many paparazzi to get a glimpse of their outrageous marriage and life.

The Baywatch star wrote, "We had fun, and our rule was no rules."

After the theft of their personal tapes, from a safe in their garage, which were then made into [x-rated] tapes and sold to others, the scrutiny of the paparazzi's and tabloids increased twofold.

Anderson, 55, shared, "It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime."

Anderson also wrote about her divorce from Tommy, after a night of domestic violence, due to which he served six months in jail.

She revealed, "The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life."

She further wrote in her memoir. "I was crushed. I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."



Both memoir and the documentary will be out on January 31, 2023.