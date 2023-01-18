Kaifi Khalil makes it to top local charts on Spotify!

Kaifi Khalil tops the local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

Kaifi Khalil rose to fame through his soulful heartbreak anthem ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ which has recently reached to million views on YouTube and the number just keeps on multiplying. Now, another feather has been added to his crown as he has topped the local music charts on Spotify.

Spotify, a music platform which has not only provided easy access to music for those who love to have multiple playlists, but it has also provided singers like Kaifi to make their way in music industry. He has witnessed a 97% increase in streams on the app just over the past month. His popularity has intensified ever since he appeared in Coke Studio season 14 alongside Eva B and Wahab Bugti in Kana Yaari.

As an emerging artist, Kaifi joined Spotify for Artists feature on the app to get better visibility and with the insane skills he possess, he has made his way to heights. He has performed at several cities in Pakistan and wherever he goes, he gets flooded with praises.

His song is also very viral among TikTok and Instagram reels.