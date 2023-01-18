Stephen Colbert ‘happy’ to adapt George RR Martin’s favourite novel into TV series

Stephen Colbert has recently decided to adapt one of George RR Martin’s fantasy novels into a TV series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert’s production company Spartina collaborated with Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment to make Martin’s The Chronicles of Amber into a drama series.

Earlier in October last year, Martin, a close of friend of late Roger Zelazny, shared in his blog that he wanted “Roger Zelazny’s Nine Princes in Amber”.

The author stated, “I will never understand why Corwin and his siblings are not starring in their own show. And hey, if epic fantasy continues to do well, maybe we will finally get that. A boy can dream.”

The official synopsis read, “Corwin awakens on Earth with no memory, but soon finds he is a prince of a royal family that has the ability to travel through different dimensions of reality and rules over the one true world, Amber.”

Regarding the TV adaptation of the novel, Colbert responded, “George R.R. Martin and I have similar dreams. I’ve carried the story of Corwin in my head for over 40 years, and I’m thrilled to partner with Skybound and Vincent Newman to bring these worlds to life. All roads lead to Amber, and I’m happy to be walking them.”

David Alpert, CEO, Skybound Entertainment, commented, “Producing it alongside someone like Stephen Colbert, who is a true-blue super fan, is a thrill for me, and will be for anyone who’s ever listened to Stephen talk about fantasy.”

“We can’t wait to share this amazing story both with the legion of current fans like ourselves and a new generation of fans that will undoubtedly fall for Amber,” added Alpert.