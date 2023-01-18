Drew Taggart’s ex Eve Jobs deactivates Instagram account as DJ dates Selena Gomez

Drew Taggart has been in the news since the reports of dating Selena Gomez emerged, bringing all the attention to the DJ’s former ladylove.

Eve, who is the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, dated the Chainsmokers star over the summer but their romance seemed to have fizzled out.

Us Weekly on Monday reported that the Wolves singer and Drew dating but they are “very casual and low-key”.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” the insider said before adding that the couple likes to “go bowling and to the movies” during dates and are “having a lot of fun together.”

Amidst the buzz of the couple’s romance, Drew’s ex Eve has seemingly deactivated her Instagram account, as per Page Six.

Us Weekly however reported that Eve and Drew’s breakup was “totally amicable”.